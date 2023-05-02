Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Flood relief schemes set to get underway in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

A new pilot delivery model for flood relief schemes in Letterkenny and Donegal Town are to be rolled out.

The Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan announced that the flood relief schemes in the two towns are now commencing with funding also provided for three additional engineering and project management staff for Donegal County Council.

Other flood relief schemes planned for Donegal include Carndonagh, Dunfanaghy, Killybegs and Rathmullan while the OPW is also exploring the viability of schemes for Bunbeg/Derrybeg, Convoy and Moville.

Minister O’Donovan says the works will protect communities in the years ahead:

Flood Sign
Flood relief schemes set to get underway in Letterkenny and Donegal Town

2 May 2023
Carndonagh house targeted by thieves twice in matter of days

2 May 2023
Cash stolen from vacant house in Killybegs

2 May 2023
Car stolen from Milford later found in Strabane

2 May 2023
