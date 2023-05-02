Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Green Party Climate Policies ripping heart and soul out of Rural Ireland’ – Rural Independents

Green Party Climate Policies are ripping the heart and soul out of Rural Ireland.

That’s according to the Rural Independent Group of TD’s who claim the Green’s climate change policies are ‘reckless’ and are destroying jobs and damaging the environment.

Group leader Mattie Mc Grath says it’s absurd that Bord na Mona’s Edenderry plant is importing around 40,000 tonnes of wood chips from Brazil, because the government has legally banned the cutting of peat or turf, which was the original source of fuel for the plant:

