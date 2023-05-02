Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

House attacked in Convoy

Gardai are investigating an early morning attack on a house in Convoy on Saturday last.

At around 1am, a resident at the Green woke to the sound of smashing glass.

They subsequently discovered that a rock had been thrown through the downstairs front window.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardai however, are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in the area of The Green or within the Convoy area around the time and who had a dash cam to make

the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman’s body discovered in Sligo

2 May 2023
nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Discrimination in the State’s funding of nursing homes in Donegal escalating’ – NHI

2 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 May 2023
News, Top Stories

House attacked in Convoy

2 May 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

