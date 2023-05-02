House attacked in Convoy

Gardai are investigating an early morning attack on a house in Convoy on Saturday last.

At around 1am, a resident at the Green woke to the sound of smashing glass.

They subsequently discovered that a rock had been thrown through the downstairs front window.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardai however, are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in the area of The Green or within the Convoy area around the time and who had a dash cam to make

the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.