Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter to hold Literary Festival meeting

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter are inviting people to come along to a meeting discussing the Annual Literary Festival. This year is the eight year of the flagship festival and is set to take place in late October. The meeting will take place in the Kitchen room in Blake’s Bar next Monday at 8pm.

This will be the first in person festival since the lifting of Covid restrictions. This year’s theme is ‘Behan 100’ in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Irish writer Brendan Behan.

The guest of honour for the festival is Blanaid Behan Walker, daughter of Brendan.

The event hopes to highlight local talent and will be working with a number of local groups.