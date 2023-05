A Donegal County Councillor has warned the Council that it is the here and now that needs to be dealt with in terms of the housing crisis.

At the recent sitting of the local authority’s Housing and Corporate SPC, plans for social housing across the county over the coming years were revealed.

However, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says it is taking far too long for the projects to come to fruition.

He fears the lack of housing could hamper the further development of Letterkenny particularly: