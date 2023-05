Motorists travelling in the Bridgend area on Tuesday evening last are being asked to make their dash cam footage available to Gardai following a crash at Manorstown Crossroads.

At around 7:30pm last Tuesday evening, a car described as small and black in colour travelling from Burt towards Derry failed to yield at the crossroads and subsequently collided with an oncoming car.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.