Only 30% of complaints to GSOC investigated on time in 2022

Only 30 per cent of complaints received by the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission last year were investigated on time.

However that figure could be lower, as 410 of the 485 investigations assigned to Gardaí were carried over to this year.

GSOC is the independent body that handles complaints relating to Garda misconduct.

The figures are part of an investigation by Noteworthy, the investigative platform from The Journal which found time limits were met by 23 GSOC complaints that Gardaí were assigned and completed in 2022.

The policing watchdog hands over a significant amount of its investigations into alleged Garda misconduct to Gardaí to investigate.

GSOC previously stated it does not believe the practice is conducive to the promotion of public confidence and proposed it be discontinued.

The practice has been widely criticized by policing experts, including by the UN.

GSOC was asked how many of last year’s cases should have been completed by the end of the year.

While no figures were made available a spokesperson said it was aware of the gap and was working to fix it.

