Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, heart nurse Kathy Farrell is in studio to talk about Heart Failure and later we hear concerns over the location of, and signage to, the Letterkenny Tourist Office:

We kick off hour two with ‘Community Garda Information’, Romeo Challenger from Showadawaddy is on the show and TD Colm Burke shares his concerns over the level of usage of medicines contained codeine:

We discuss the 50 year celebration of the Inishowen Rugby Club, Minister Patrick O’Donovan announces progress on the provision of flood prevention measures for Donegal Town and Letterkenny, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn calls for better connectivity into the Northwest and there’s information on the ongoing consultation on constituency bounderies: