Gardaí are investigating the theft of a racing bike from the side of a house on the Gortlee Road, Letterkenny.

The theft occurred in the early hours of Saturday last, April 29th between 00.05am and 9.30am.

The Panet X bike is blue and white in colour.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the theft of the bike or the current whereabouts of it to contact them in Letterkenny.