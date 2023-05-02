Seamus Coleman serious doubt for Euro qualifiers

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has emerged as a serious injury concern ahead of the next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He was stretchered off in Everton’s 2-all draw with Leicester in the Premier League last night.

Coleman suffered what appeared to be a knee injury shortly before half-time at the King Power.

The Killybegs man was in a lot of pain following a collision with Leicester’s Boubakary Soumare.

As Coleman left the pitch he applauded the travelling fans while he also handed out instructions to team-mates.