The Tanaiste is being urged to act on his positive words on reinstating the Derry to Dublin air link and upgrading the A5.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says people in Donegal and the wider North West region need more than just words.

The Irish Government previously funded the Derry to Dublin air route.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the need to support calls for the delivery of the A5 upgrade project is also of great importance: