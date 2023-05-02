Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

The McHugh View – Donegal in strong Ulster group

There’s a strong Ulster flavour to Donegal’s group in the All Ireland series.

They will face Monaghan along with the Ulster winners and Munster runners up in the group stage of the inaugural competition.

Aidan O’Rourke’s side were drawn in Group Four and will be away to either Kerry or Clare later in the month with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh in Ballybofey for the second game.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan at a nuetral venue in their third game.

Tyrone have been drawn in Group 2 with the Connacht winner, either Galway or Sligo, the Ulster runner up and last years Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

Mayo will play Cork in Group One of this year’s All Ireland Football Championship.

The Allianz League-winners have also been grouped with the eventual Munster champions and the Leinster runners-up.

Group 3 will be comprised of the Leinster champions, the Connacht runners-up, Kildare and Roscommon.

The CCCC will confirm the fixture details for each group this Friday 5th May.

Martin McHugh feels it wasn’t the worst draw for Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Over €600,000 allocated to Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta in Donegal

2 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday May 2nd

2 May 2023
Lifford Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Heritage funding announced for 13 projects in Donegal

2 May 2023
Yetiminister2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outdoor Classroom opened at Glebe House and Gallery

2 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Top Stories

Over €600,000 allocated to Comhar Naíonraí na Gaeltachta in Donegal

2 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday May 2nd

2 May 2023
Lifford Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Heritage funding announced for 13 projects in Donegal

2 May 2023
Yetiminister2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outdoor Classroom opened at Glebe House and Gallery

2 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman’s body discovered in Sligo

2 May 2023
nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Discrimination in the State’s funding of nursing homes in Donegal escalating’ – NHI

2 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube