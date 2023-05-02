The McHugh View – Donegal in strong Ulster group

There’s a strong Ulster flavour to Donegal’s group in the All Ireland series.

They will face Monaghan along with the Ulster winners and Munster runners up in the group stage of the inaugural competition.

Aidan O’Rourke’s side were drawn in Group Four and will be away to either Kerry or Clare later in the month with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh in Ballybofey for the second game.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan at a nuetral venue in their third game.

Tyrone have been drawn in Group 2 with the Connacht winner, either Galway or Sligo, the Ulster runner up and last years Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

Mayo will play Cork in Group One of this year’s All Ireland Football Championship.

The Allianz League-winners have also been grouped with the eventual Munster champions and the Leinster runners-up.

Group 3 will be comprised of the Leinster champions, the Connacht runners-up, Kildare and Roscommon.

The CCCC will confirm the fixture details for each group this Friday 5th May.

Martin McHugh feels it wasn’t the worst draw for Donegal: