Village Plan being developed for Creeslough

A Village Plan is being prepared for the Creeslough community following the tragic death of 10 people last year.

A number of public consultations are taking place in the coming days which will outline opportunities for project development, village renewal, regeneration and healing.

The Village Plan is being developed by Donegal County Council, the Creeslough Working Group and the Creeslough Community Association supported by Arup.

It is proposed that the collaborative arrangement will see the early identification and progression of a community project on Trustee Lands to the rear of St Michael’s Church.

It is proposed this project will be informed by the first stages of community consultation and that thereafter the project will be developed towards planning consent and capital funding stage by the Council’s Regeneration and Development Team in parallel with the process to prepare the Village Plan.

A dedicated website is being launched on Thursday meanwhile, a senior citizens workshop is being held next week, followed by a public information event as well as a number of workshops.

Donegal County Council says they are liaising privately with the families directly affected by the tragedy so as to respect their wishes, privacy, personal grief and dignity at all times.

The first stage of public consultation will run between Thursday 4th May, 2023 and Thursday 25th May, 2023 and will consist of the following events:

– Launch of the project website: https://creesloughvillageplan.commonplace.is/on Thursday 4th May, 2023;

– A Senior Citizens Workshop in Creeslough Day Centre from 12noon to 1pm on Wednesday 10th May, 2023;

– A public information event from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday 11th May 2023 in Massinass Hall, Creeslough. (This will be a drop-in event and pre-appointment is not necessary. Everyone welcome. It will be an opportunity to meet the Design Team(s) and members of the Working Group and Community Association and to discuss the proposed Village Plan and Community Project). And,

Workshops with National, Gaelscoil and Secondary schools across Wednesday 10th May to Friday 12th May 2023.

Submissions or observations on the first stage public consultation material may be made on or before 4:30pm on Thursday 25th May, 2023, by:

– Emailing regeneration@donegalcoco.ie

– Writing to: The Regeneration and Development Team, Donegal County Council, Three Rivers Centre, Lifford, Co. Donegal

– By attending the Public Consultation Event on Thursday 11th May 2023 and completing a submission form.

– By visiting the project website and completing the online survey or submitting feedback.