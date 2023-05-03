Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear some reservations over yesterday’s announcement of flood prevention measures for Donegal Town. We have a chat about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and there are calls fro Asthma medication to be made free:

We have reaction to a new report on the treatment of domestic violence victims, a Councillor believes Inishowen water should service the peninsula before being pumped to Letterkenny and we get reaction from the Woman of Honour group following a meeting the Minister of Defense yesterday:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on a new service for young people who are bereaved, you are invited to have your say on the the country’s waste management plan and Ciaran is in Studio to preview ‘Business Matters’