Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear some reservations over yesterday’s announcement of flood prevention measures for Donegal Town. We have a chat about the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and there are calls fro Asthma medication to be made free:

We have reaction to a new report on the treatment of domestic violence victims, a Councillor believes Inishowen water should service the peninsula before being pumped to Letterkenny and we get reaction from the Woman of Honour group following a meeting the Minister of Defense yesterday:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on a new service for young people who are bereaved, you are invited to have your say on the the country’s waste management plan and Ciaran is in Studio to preview ‘Business Matters’

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Strabane PSNI investigate arson attack on house in Park

3 May 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Authority staff overworked and underpaid – Fórsa

3 May 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Moville Tidy Towns launch anti dog fouling initiative

3 May 2023
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 May 2023
