50,000 cruise passenger and crew to visit Killybegs this year

The record for the biggest cruise ship ever to dock in Killybegs will be broken twice this year, with the port set to have its busiest ever cruise season.

In a statement, Sinbad Marine Services say they’ll be acting as agents for an unprecedented 28 cruise ships that are set to visit Killybegs this summer.

On May 16th, the 294 metre long Norwegian Star will make the first of four visits, narrowly breaking the record for the longest cruise ship to berth in Killybegs which was previously set by Cunard’s Queen Victoria in 2018.

However, Norwegian Star will only retain the title for four months, when its 326m sister ship Norwegian Getaway visits September 28th, extending beyond the 300m pier.

Killybegs will also welcome first-time visitor Mein Schiff 3 at 293m and returning guest Arcadia at 285m.

In total up to 50,000 crew and passengers will pass through Killybegs this year.