The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says the closure of the Castlefinn Credit Union is a huge blow.

The Ballybofey & Stranorlar Credit Union announced that the service in Castlefinn would cease to operate on July 2nd due to the termination of its tenancy at the premises.

Efforts are being made to secure an alternative building.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says its another example of a loss of vital services: