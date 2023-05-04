Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

DCC must provide more larger homes – McMonagle

Donegal County Council’s Housing Committee has been told that the authority must look at acquiring some larger properties to meet the need that exists in the county.

The call came from Cllr Gerry McMonagle who told members that there are many larger families on the council’s housing list who will not be catered for under the council’s current building policy.

Cllr McMonagle says if the authority’s current plans do not include the construction of larger homes, then the council must look at buying them…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s claimed people with disabilities have been locked-down in their home for last 10 years

4 May 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 850 new nursing posts to be created

4 May 2023
podblocksafety
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn stresses need to ensure quarries are closely monitored under new law

4 May 2023
cake 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Killygordon tomorrow to discuss local priorities

4 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s claimed people with disabilities have been locked-down in their home for last 10 years

4 May 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 850 new nursing posts to be created

4 May 2023
podblocksafety
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn stresses need to ensure quarries are closely monitored under new law

4 May 2023
cake 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Killygordon tomorrow to discuss local priorities

4 May 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC must provide more larger homes – McMonagle

4 May 2023
Norwegian Star
News, Top Stories

50,000 cruise passenger and crew to visit Killybegs this year

4 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube