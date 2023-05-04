DCC must provide more larger homes – McMonagle

Donegal County Council’s Housing Committee has been told that the authority must look at acquiring some larger properties to meet the need that exists in the county.

The call came from Cllr Gerry McMonagle who told members that there are many larger families on the council’s housing list who will not be catered for under the council’s current building policy.

Cllr McMonagle says if the authority’s current plans do not include the construction of larger homes, then the council must look at buying them…….