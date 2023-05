A Donegal based senator says a taxi driver refused to drop her home because she lived in a halting site.

Eileen Flynn was raising issues on racism in Ireland and is the only member of the travelling community represented in the Oireachtas.

Senator Flynn said she called the Gardaí saying the driver was committing a crime, and the taxi driver then would only drop her home if she kept the Gardaí on the phone.

The Ardara based representative described her experience in the Seanad earlier today……….