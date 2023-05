The Donegal senior ladies will be looking to secure an Ulster Final spot this Sunday.

Donegal have already beaten Cavan in the three team round robin series and Maxi Curran’s side face Armagh at the Naomh Padraig club in Lifford, knowing a draw at the very least will be enough for a place in the provincial decider.

Karen Guthrie made her first appearance of the year in the Cavan victory scoring 1-4 of the 1-6 total.

The Glenfin forward says the group is looking to build momentum now: