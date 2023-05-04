Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Government turning their backs on those facing mortage rate hikes – Doherty

It’s expected interest rates will be raised by a quarter of one percent this afternoon.

The European Central Bank is to announce the measure as it continues to battle with high inflation.

Anyone on a tracker mortgage will see an immediate increase in their rates, while some variable rate holders could be impacted later in the year.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail a short time ago, accused the Government of washing their hands off those who will be impacted………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mortgage
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government turning their backs on those facing mortage rate hikes – Doherty

4 May 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

British PM urged to grant planning permission for A5

4 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

4 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mortgage
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government turning their backs on those facing mortage rate hikes – Doherty

4 May 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

British PM urged to grant planning permission for A5

4 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

4 May 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist says discussions on Codeine are worrying for those prescribed it

4 May 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in Ireland’s unemployment rate

4 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube