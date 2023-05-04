Government turning their backs on those facing mortage rate hikes – Doherty

It’s expected interest rates will be raised by a quarter of one percent this afternoon.

The European Central Bank is to announce the measure as it continues to battle with high inflation.

Anyone on a tracker mortgage will see an immediate increase in their rates, while some variable rate holders could be impacted later in the year.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail a short time ago, accused the Government of washing their hands off those who will be impacted………