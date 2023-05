To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Inishowen RFC will host an Ulster versus Munster Junior Men’s Interprovincial game at their grounds at Moss Rd, Carndonagh this Saturday May 6th.

To mark the occasion, Ireland’s most northerly club will also officially open their changing rooms on match day. The President of Ulster Rugby and past Ulster legends will be amongst those in attendance.

Inishowen PRO Emma Keogh has been telling Oisin Kelly about the plans for this weekend.