It’s claimed people with disabilities have been locked-down in their homes for the last 10 years.

The Regional Group of TDs is bringing forward a Dáil motion today, calling on the government to improve disability transport schemes.

They say a number of supports and grants have been withdrawn or closed to new applicants since 2013.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says new schemes need to be introduced if people with disabilities are to have any life outside their home: