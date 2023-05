Three Letterkenny RFC representatives will feature for the Ulster girls 7s at the upcoming Inter-provincials.

Rugby Speer and Kate Farrell will be part of the under 16’s while Holly Porter will also be lining out for the 18’s. The girls were selected after a series of open trials.

The Inter-pros will be held over the weekends of the 13th and 20 May at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.