Meeting in Killygordon tomorrow to discuss local priorities

A public meeting will take place in Killygordon tomorrow evening to discuss the future development of the area.

The event will at the Oaktree Community Centre will include the provision of feedback on the various grants and funding obtained to date and how they will benefit the community directly. There will also be an update on the current plans for the area, and an opportunity for the community to let CAKE, Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise know what they would like to see in the area.

Cathy Burns is Chair of the Community Planning Group in Crossroads and Killygordon. She says the involvement of the local community is key to ensuring the right strategies are in place…….