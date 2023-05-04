Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Meeting in Killygordon tomorrow to discuss local priorities

 

A public meeting will take place in Killygordon tomorrow evening to discuss the future development of the area.

The event will at the Oaktree Community Centre will include the provision of feedback on the various grants and funding obtained to date and how they will benefit the community directly. There will also be an update on the current plans for the area, and an opportunity for the community to let CAKE, Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise know what they would like to see in the area.

Cathy Burns is Chair of the Community Planning Group in Crossroads and Killygordon. She says the involvement of the local community is key to ensuring the right strategies are in place…….

Top Stories

Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

It’s claimed people with disabilities have been locked-down in their home for last 10 years

4 May 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 850 new nursing posts to be created

4 May 2023
podblocksafety
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn stresses need to ensure quarries are closely monitored under new law

4 May 2023
cake 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Killygordon tomorrow to discuss local priorities

4 May 2023
