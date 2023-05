Over 850 new nursing posts are being created.

The Health Minister has announced a 25 million euro investment to boost staffing levels in the country’s acute hospitals.

It comes on day two of the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation’s annual conference – which Stephen Donnelly is due to address tomorrow.

Labour’s Health Spokesperson, Duncan Smith is welcoming the announcement – but is sceptical that the minister will actually follow through on these plans: