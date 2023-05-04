Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Mark Ceon joins Greg to discuss the impact of the latest interest rate rise on mortgage holders. Professor Donnacha Ó Beacháin has analysis on the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and we chat to the INMO about the pressures on hospital staff they represent:

Listeners join Greg to discuss their shocking experiences at Letterkenny University Hospitals ED in recent days, Bishop Donal McKeown discusses St Eugene’s Church 150 years anniversary and we ask are SUVs likely to be banned from Irish roads:

In hour three, we are in the garden with Paul answering  all your questions, we hear of the efforts from Moville Tidy Towns to eliminate dog fowling and Pharmacist Margaret O’ Doherty says we have to be careful on our conversation about medicines containing codeine:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

4 May 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist says discussions on Codeine are worrying for those prescribed it

4 May 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in Ireland’s unemployment rate

4 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 May 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman injured in ‘vicious and nasty’ assault in Derry

4 May 2023
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist says discussions on Codeine are worrying for those prescribed it

4 May 2023
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight reduction in Ireland’s unemployment rate

4 May 2023
LUHED
News, Audio, Top Stories

60 nurses needed in medical, surgical and emergency departments at LUH – INMO

4 May 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Woman waiting 18 hours at LUH ED

4 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube