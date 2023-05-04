Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Mark Ceon joins Greg to discuss the impact of the latest interest rate rise on mortgage holders. Professor Donnacha Ó Beacháin has analysis on the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and we chat to the INMO about the pressures on hospital staff they represent:

Listeners join Greg to discuss their shocking experiences at Letterkenny University Hospitals ED in recent days, Bishop Donal McKeown discusses St Eugene’s Church 150 years anniversary and we ask are SUVs likely to be banned from Irish roads:

In hour three, we are in the garden with Paul answering all your questions, we hear of the efforts from Moville Tidy Towns to eliminate dog fowling and Pharmacist Margaret O’ Doherty says we have to be careful on our conversation about medicines containing codeine: