This week on The Score, our League of Ireland chat is with former Finn Harps skipper Declan Boyle, Karen Guthrie looks ahead to the Donegal ladies championship clash with Armagh.

We hear from the Derry U20 hurling camp ahead of their All Ireland Final against Roscommon on Saturday and Inishowen Rugby Club are celebrating 50 years this weekend, Emma Keogh will outline what plans are to mark the occasion.