Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Educate Together say Citizens’ Assembly on education must be prioritised

There are renewed calls for a citizens’ assembly on education.

The Educate Together network says successive governments have failed to provide full access to multi-denominational education in Ireland. In particular, there are calls for more Educate Together schools at post primary level, with Letterkenny one of a number of towns where such a development has been mooted.

CEO Emer Nowlan says their 117 schools around the country are thriving – but many parents still have no choice but to send their children to Catholic schools.

She says there’s widespread consensus that the Irish school system needs to change……………

