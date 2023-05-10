Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear the details of a report into changes to the alcohol trade and the problems that it may create. We have a look back at last nights Eurovision semi-final and we hear of the potential for jobs growth in the Northwest in Cyber Security:

In Hour two, the Irish Consultants Association calls for action to address the failings in the health services in the West and Northwest and then we discuss the controversy over RTE and GAAGO:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on resolving workplace conflict, Andrea Brannigan outlines the latest in her ongoing fight for justice for her murdered daughter Danielle and later Ciaran joins us with business news and to preview this weeks ‘Business Matters’ pod: