Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear the details of a report into changes to the alcohol trade and the problems that it may create. We have a look back at last nights Eurovision semi-final and we hear of the potential for jobs growth in the Northwest in Cyber Security:

In Hour two, the Irish Consultants Association calls for action to address the failings in the health services in the West and Northwest and then we discuss the controversy over RTE and GAAGO:

Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on resolving workplace conflict, Andrea Brannigan outlines the latest in her ongoing fight for justice for her murdered daughter Danielle and later Ciaran joins us with business news and to preview this weeks ‘Business Matters’ pod:

 

Top Stories

healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Processors should be forced to reveal how much they’re paid by retailers – Deputy Harkin

10 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 May 2023
cows
Top Stories, Audio, News

European Parliament hears of Irish farmers’ struggles

10 May 2023
trolley Watch
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long wait times for patient care in the North-West evident in daily trolley figures – Martin Varely

10 May 2023
