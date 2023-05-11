Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we discuss concerns over speed limit signage at Magherabeg NS which many feel is unfair on motorists. We have a report on news a garda involved in a high speed chase is to face charges and there are calls for students with Dyslexia to be given more time to sit exams:

In hour two, we discuss Domestic Violence and later there are calls for the government to increase spending on defense to help repel any possible attacks!:

A Councillor has safety concerns at Lurgeybrack NS in Letterkenny, we hear of a special mass in Letterkenny on Sunday for parents who have lost a child, there’s problems with the water supply in parts of Letterkenny and we discuss Lyme’s disease: