Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we discuss concerns over speed limit signage at Magherabeg NS which many feel is unfair on motorists. We have a report on news a garda involved in a high speed chase is to face charges and there are calls for students with Dyslexia to be given more time to sit exams:

In hour two, we discuss Domestic Violence and later there are calls for the government to increase spending on defense to help repel any possible attacks!:

A Councillor has safety concerns at Lurgeybrack NS in Letterkenny, we hear of a special mass in Letterkenny on Sunday for parents who have lost a child, there’s problems with the water supply in parts of Letterkenny and we discuss Lyme’s disease:

JNLR figures show Highland Radio’s listenership continues to increase

11 May 2023
Emergency services at scene of four vehicle crash on Victoria Road

11 May 2023
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 May 2023
It could be up to two years before permanent solution to Letterkenny water issues is implemented

11 May 2023
