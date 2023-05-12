88 overseas nurses and midwives joined LUH since 2022

88 overseas nurses and midwives have taken up roles at Letterkenny University Hospital since the beginning of 2022.

Those employees were supported with an adaptation and preceptorship programme.

In total, since the start of last year over 550 new overseas nurses and midwives joined the Saolta hospital group.

The figures have been released today on International Day of the Nurse.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, nurse Manjumol Thomas was recently honoured with a preceptorship award. She is a staff nurse in the Short Stay Unit and was nominated for the award by her preceptee Pardon Chimyoka.

The Saolta Preceptor Recognition Awards is an initiative to publicly acknowledge and thank the nurses who made such a huge impact on our new recruits.

Pardon said: “I nominated Manjumol for this award because she always showed a high level of maturity and patience throughout my six weeks of mentorship. She has demonstrated everything I needed to know be it theory or practical. Knowledge and patience are her trademarks and she is a natural leader. She was by my side on many occasions and she would let me lead and demonstrate to her what I was doing. I was given feedback during and after every shift and she has helped me immensely.”

Paul Hooton, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery said; “On International Day of the Nurse I want to personally take this opportunity to thank all our nurses and student nurses across the Saolta group for everything you do to help others each and every day. I am incredibly proud of all our nurses and what the Preceptor Recognition Awards has proven is that we are a diverse community of talented, caring professionals who lift up our colleagues and help each other thrive. Congratulations to Manjumol for being selected for this award and thank you for the support and mentoring you have provided to our international nurses in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Anne Drake, Director of Nursing at LUH added: ”We know that adjusting to a new country, a new workplace and a new clinical environment can be challenging and it is crucial to have the right supports in place to help our new colleagues adapt. Mentorship is a great way to accelerate performance and productivity. Not just that, mentorship comes with the benefits of gaining different perspectives, improving self-confidence and increasing job satisfaction. On behalf of everyone in LUH I want to congratulate Manjumol for being such outstanding role model, she embodies the values of leadership and compassion. I’m very proud of all our mentors and our new nursing colleagues who have engaged wholeheartedly with the programme.”

Manjumol was presented with a voucher, a certificate and their award by Saolta Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at recent awards ceremony.