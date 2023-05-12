Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man and woman arrested in connection with Castlederg burglary

Two people have been arrested today as part of an investigation into a robbery in Castlederg in October last year.

On October 27th, a Kia Sportage and silver coloured BMW crashed on the Ballynolan Road. The Kia driver was subsequently assaulted by the occupants of the BMW who then drove off in the Kia.

The BMW is reported to have been set on fire while another car, believed to have been the Kia was set on fire and later located in the vicinity.

The 44 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of 15 offences including robbery, arson, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

While the 37 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

They both remain in police custody at this time.

