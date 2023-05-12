Safety concerns surrounding traffic at Lurgybrack NS

A Letterkenny Councillor raised a motion regarding the safety of children at Lurgybrack National School during pick up and drop off times.

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says the mechanics in place at the moment are ineffective leading to excessive speed on the road outside the school.

According to Cllr. Kavanagh as a result of the unsafe conditions children cannot walk to school, exacerbating the traffic issue with additional vehicles present.

He says an adequate hard shoulder in place could work a short-term solution: