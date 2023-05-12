Work to start on new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town

It’s been confirmed work will begin at the end of the month on a new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town.

Works on the much-needed new school building were due to get underway earlier this year, when the Department of Public Expenditure called a halt to construction pending a review of over 50 building projects.

That led to protests locally, culminating with a protest in Stranorlar at the end of March when Minister Norma Was opening the new St Mary’s School Building.

Minister Foley told the protestors she was working to resolve the issues, and a few weeks later, it was announced the block was being lifted.

Now, Minister Charlie McConalogue says the work will begin on May 1st……..