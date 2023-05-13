Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Reaction – Kilmacrennan captain, manager and veteran after Brian McCormick Sports Cup win

Kilmacrennan Celtic captured the Brian McCormick Sports Cup for the first time in the club’s history as they beat Letterkenny Rovers 2-0 in the decider at Diamond Park, Ballyare, with goals from Chris Dillon and Matthew McLaughlin.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore afterwards, Kilmacrennan Celtic captain Ryan Shields (pictured above) paid tribute to all involved, and especially manager Gerard ‘Zola’ McGranaghan.

For Gerard McGranaghan, it was a great way to end the season as manager and he spoke about how much it means to everyone.

Meanwhile, veteran Philip Buchanan, who came on as a second-half substitute, believes that the young nature of the Kilmacrennan team augurs well for the future.

 

