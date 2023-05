Bonagee United retained the Ulster Senior League Cup with a 4-3 win over Cockhill Celtic.

Goals from Conor Black, Deano Larkin and Tony McNamee had Bonage 3-0 up before a Lee McColgan pulled one back for Cockhill.

Black added his second before goals from Corey McBride and Jimmy Bradley got Cockhill back to within one but Jason Gibson’s men held strong to get their hands on the Ulster Senior League Cup.

Bonagee United boss Jason Gibson told Oisin Kelly he’s delighted with their victory…