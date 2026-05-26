OPW publishes 2025 visitor numbers for Donegal heritage sites

The OPW has published data outlining the number of visitors to various heritage sites in Donegal last year.

Donegal Castle received just over 76,0000 visitors, while Doe Castle received just over 34,000 visitors.

There were just over 16,000 visitors recorded at Grianan of Aileach, and just over 3,250 at the Flax Mill at Newmills.

Glebe House and Gardens received almost 7,900 visitors in 2025, but it was closed for part of the year to allow for renovations.

It’s 2024 figure was almost 47,000. The gallery reopened earlier this month.