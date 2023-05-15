FT Report: Derry City 3 Dundalk 0

Derry City followed up their impressive win over Bohemians at the weekend by beating Dundalk 3-0 in their Premier Division clash on Monday night.
Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for Highland Radio Sport:
