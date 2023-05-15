Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear why retained firefighters feel they are being forced to take strike action. We answer your questions on applying for a SUSI grant and we hear of the ongoing problem of medicine shortages in Ireland’s pharmacies:

In hour two, we hear calls from bereaved families for the A5 to be progressed and we have a special feature on food poverty in Donegal:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to reflect on the Weekend’s GAA action, we hear of plans for a thatching school in Donegal, Peter Casey reacts to an apparent arson attack on his accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and we hear of gym classed for people with Parkinson’s disease: