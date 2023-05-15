Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear why retained firefighters feel they are being forced to take strike action. We answer your questions on applying for a SUSI grant and we hear of the ongoing problem of medicine shortages in Ireland’s pharmacies:

In hour two, we hear calls from bereaved families for the A5 to be progressed and we have a special feature on food poverty in Donegal:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to reflect on the Weekend’s GAA action, we hear of plans for a thatching school in Donegal, Peter Casey reacts to an apparent arson attack on his accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and we hear of gym classed for people with Parkinson’s disease:

 

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for support as latest A5 public inquiry opens

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 May 2023
peter casey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Casey believes Buncrana fire was started deliberately

15 May 2023
food response
News, Audio, Top Stories

More families struggling to put food on the table – Food Response Network

15 May 2023
