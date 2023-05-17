ALDI announces €3m investment in Donegal stores

ALDI has announced a €3m investment in its Donegal stores.

The stores Project Fresh Revamp will see store layouts prioritising energy-saving innovations and customer in-store experience.

ALDI Ireland will invest €7.2 million in upgrading 6 of its stores throughout the country this year.

€3m of that will be spent in four stores in Donegal as part of the supermarket’s award-winning Project Fresh retrofitting programme, which will overhaul the store’s infrastructure with energy-saving upgrades.

As a result, stores will significantly cut their energy consumption with the use of modern and efficient chiller doors and refrigeration systems.

Colin Breslin, Aldi’s Managing Director Buying and Services Ireland, the savings made through Project Fresh means continued investment can be made in the store network to improve and enhance the in-store experience.