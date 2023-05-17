Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

ALDI announces €3m investment in Donegal stores

ALDI has announced a €3m investment in its Donegal stores.

The stores Project Fresh Revamp will see store layouts prioritising energy-saving innovations and customer in-store experience.

ALDI Ireland will invest €7.2 million in upgrading 6 of its stores throughout the country this year.

€3m of that will be spent in four stores in Donegal as part of the supermarket’s award-winning Project Fresh retrofitting programme, which will overhaul the store’s infrastructure with energy-saving upgrades.

As a result, stores will significantly cut their energy consumption with the use of modern and efficient chiller doors and refrigeration systems.

Colin Breslin, Aldi’s Managing Director Buying and Services Ireland, the savings made through Project Fresh means continued investment can be made in the store network to improve and enhance the in-store experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for teenager missing from Derry

17 May 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following crash in Letterkenny

17 May 2023
aldi sign
News, Top Stories

ALDI announces €3m investment in Donegal stores

17 May 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal has a new millionaire!

17 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Missing
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for teenager missing from Derry

17 May 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following crash in Letterkenny

17 May 2023
aldi sign
News, Top Stories

ALDI announces €3m investment in Donegal stores

17 May 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal has a new millionaire!

17 May 2023
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lives are being put at risk at LUH – Doherty

17 May 2023
st eunans national school raphoe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents calling for ASD room in St. Eunans NS Raphoe

17 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube