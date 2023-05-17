Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lives are being put at risk at LUH – Doherty

The Dail has been told there’s a need for a multi-annual plan to expand capacity and increase staffing at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Pearse Doherty told TDs that figures released to Sinn Féin show more than 1,000 appointments were cancelled by LUH in the first four months of the year.

He also pointed out Saolta has not been given any new beds, despite the fact that overcrowding, particularly in Emergency Departments, is getting worse.

Deputy Doherty said the bottom line is that lives are being lost………

 

