Calls are being made to see St. Eunan’s National School Raphoe have staffing implemented in order to facilitate an ASD class room.

The school has a spare class room, a sensory room and sensory garden on the premises.

Gerard is a parent at St. Eunan’s National School.

His son, Jamie, was diagnosed with ASD in 2021 and is currently in pre-school.

Gerard says Jamie won’t have the same community experience as his older sister if he has to go to school elsewhere: