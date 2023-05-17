Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear call for action to be taken to control the deer population after another RTC. Later, Chrissy joins Greg to discuss her daughters exclusion from a school trip as she uses a wheelchair:

We preview this weekend’s famine commemoration event taking place in Milford, Brenden Devenney reacts to Rory Gallagher resigning his position as Derry GAA manager. And we talk to the two lead actors in the play Mojo Mickey Bo playing the theatre in Letterkenny on Thursday:

Ciaran previews the Business Matters podcast and Wellness Wednesday focusses on Inflammatory Bowel Disease: 

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 May 2023
Business Matters Ep 145 – Ciaran Blaney & Kevin Sexton

17 May 2023
Man re-arrested in relation to Omagh security alert

17 May 2023
Traffics delays on Glenveagh Road until Friday

17 May 2023
