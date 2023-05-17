Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear call for action to be taken to control the deer population after another RTC. Later, Chrissy joins Greg to discuss her daughters exclusion from a school trip as she uses a wheelchair:

We preview this weekend’s famine commemoration event taking place in Milford, Brenden Devenney reacts to Rory Gallagher resigning his position as Derry GAA manager. And we talk to the two lead actors in the play Mojo Mickey Bo playing the theatre in Letterkenny on Thursday:

Ciaran previews the Business Matters podcast and Wellness Wednesday focusses on Inflammatory Bowel Disease: