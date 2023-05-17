Recruitment of Night-Time advisor for Buncrana to commence shortly

The Minister for Tourism anticipates the recruitment of a Night-Time advisor for Buncrana will get underway shortly.

It’s part of Minister Catherine Martin’s announcement of up to €1m in funding for local museums and galleries across the country to support the Night-Time economy.

The pilot scheme will provide funding of up to €10,000 to help reenergise and revitalise the Night-Time economy in Irish villages and towns.

It aims to support small museums and galleries across the country to open later, programme new live events and encourage diversity of offering in small towns and villages across the country.

Local authorities in other parts of the country have already kick-started the recruitment process for new Night-Time Advisors.