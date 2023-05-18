Council beginning consultation today on Letterkenny Southern Network Project

Donegal County Council is inviting people to take part in the first public consultation for the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

An event takes place this afternoon at the Letterkenny Public Service Centre to brief people on the proposal to develop the transport network south of Letterkenny town.

The Letterkenny Southern Network Project is intended to develop the transport network around the South of Letterkenny town. The council says this strategic piece of infrastructure will provide connectivity from Letterkenny to West Donegal, and reduce traffic congestion while supporting growth in that area.

The project is currently at the Option Selection phase, which includes the identification of potential improvement options. This latest public consultation is invite feedback on the constraints and potentials that the Design Team should consider.

An open event takes place today from 12 noon to 8pm at the Letterkenny Public Service Centre, and a public display will then be available for four weeks at the centre.

More information is available at www.LSNP.ie, and online consultation submissions will be accepted until Thursday June 15th.

Release in full –

LETTERKENNY SOUTHERN NETWORK PROJECT

Public Consultation – 1 Study Area Constraints / 2 Option Identification

The Letterkenny Southern Network Project aims to develop the transport network around the

South of Letterkenny town, this strategic piece of infrastructure aims to provide connectivity

from Letterkenny to West Donegal, reduce traffic congestion, support compact growth, and

encourage modal shift.

Donegal County Council with the support of the Department of Transport invite residents of

the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the first public

consultation for the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility) has been completed, which included the identification of a

project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

The project is currently at Phase 2 (Option Selection), which includes the identification of

potential improvement options. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public

of the project and to invite feedback on the constraints identified and consideration of

potential improvement options that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, an in-person non-statutory public consultation event will take place in

Letterkenny as follows:

Thursday 18 th May 2023 – 12pm to 8pm

Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny, F92 TNY3

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation a public display will be made available for

a period of four weeks until Thursday 15 th June at the following location:

 Letterkenny Public Service Centre (Foyer). Opening hours 9:00am – 4.30pm (Monday –

Friday)

For additional project information please visit dedicated project website at www.LSNP.ie

You can make an online submission at consult.donegal.ie from Thursday 18 th May 2023.

Online consultation submissions will be accepted until Thursday 15 th June 2023.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website,

please feel free to contact the project team by email on LSNP@Donegalcoco.ie or by post at

Road Design Office, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93

Y622.