The largest increased spend in pubs and off licences last month was in Donegal.

According to AIB’s Spend Trend report, there was a 15% increase in spending in pubs and off licences in Donegal during the month of April.

Overall, the average daily spend across the country was up 7% in hotels, 6% in pubs and off licences and 4% in restaurants when compared to March.

Of 60 million debit and credit card transactions monitored in store and online. the average spend was €97m.