One nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital has claimed that staffing levels at the facility are unsafe and inhumane.

Donegal Deputy Thomas relayed those concerns in the Dail while speaking on a motion on Targeted Investment in the Health Service.

He says there appears to be a continuous scaling back of resources at Letterkenny University Hospital with many people being forced to endure long wait times.

Deputy Pringle repeated calls for the Government to consider employing doctors from Cuba: