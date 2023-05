Voting has opened at polling stations across the North for the local government elections.

Voters will choose 462 councillors across 11 councils, with counting taking place tomorrow and Saturday.

The elections were delayed by a fortnight due to the coronation of Britain’s King Charles.

The DUP was the largest party at the last local elections, with 17 more councillors than Sinn Féin.

But Belfast-based journalist Amanda Ferguson says that could change after today: