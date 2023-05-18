Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we discuss ETB concerns about the level of vaping among students in Donegal schools. The Letterkenny Food Bank issues an urgent appeal for public support due to unprecedented demands on its services and we have details of research from Studyclix which shows the pressures facing Donegal’s youth:

 Margaret wonders if the food waste from shops could be used to feed those in food poverty and then we are joined by the Polish Ambassador to Ireland ahead of her visit to Donegal this weekend. We also hear news of a DNA database which hopes to solve missing persons cases. We finish off the hour with reaction to the horrific attack on a teen in Navan this week:

WE have details of a stark warning issued by scientists over the world’s climate and then we are in the Garden with Paul answering all your questions. Students from St Catherine’s in Killybegs talk to Greg about their ‘Simply Soap’ competition which beat off competition from 6000 entries to collect a prestigious national award. Finally, we are joined by Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester on the launch of the 2023 Chamber Awards:

Top Stories

Water Outage
News

Water outage in Rann Mor, Letterkenny

18 May 2023
Pearse Bullying
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There appears to be a trend of orchestrated attacks for social media content’ – Deputy Doherty

18 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 May 2023
ukraine ireland flags
News, Top Stories

27 areas of Donegal are to share €3.1 million CRF allocation

18 May 2023
