Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Car crashes into gates of Downing Street

In the UK, a car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street.

Police say no one’s been injured, and a man’s been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

The surrounding area has been cordoned off by armed officers.

Top Stories

downing street
News, Top Stories

Car crashes into gates of Downing Street

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney honoured in New York ceremony

25 May 2023
inland fisheries ireland
News, Top Stories

Donegal river awarded €3,500 with Inland Fisheries Ireland

25 May 2023
Garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised after assault in Ballyshannon

25 May 2023
